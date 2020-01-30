The Coca-Cola Company Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.04 billion, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $0.87 billion, or $0.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $1.91 billion or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $9.07 billion from $7.81 billion last year.

The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.91 Bln. vs. $1.88 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.44 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q4): $9.07 Bln vs. $7.81 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.