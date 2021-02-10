The Coca-Cola Company Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.46 billion, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $2.04 billion, or $0.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.02 billion or $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.1% to $8.61 billion from $9.07 billion last year.

The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $2.02 Bln. vs. $1.91 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.47 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q4): $8.61 Bln vs. $9.07 Bln last year.

