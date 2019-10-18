Markets
The Coca-Cola Company Q3 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $2.59 billion, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $1.88 billion, or $0.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.44 billion or $0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $9.51 billion from $8.78 billion last year.

The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $2.44 Bln. vs. $2.47 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.56 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q3): $9.51 Bln vs. $8.78 Bln last year.

