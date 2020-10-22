The Coca-Cola Company Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) released a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $1.74 billion, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $2.59 billion, or $0.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.38 billion or $0.55 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.0% to $8.65 billion from $9.51 billion last year.

The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $2.38 Bln. vs. $2.44 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.55 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q3): $8.65 Bln vs. $9.51 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.