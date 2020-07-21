Markets
The Coca-Cola Company Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) announced a profit for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $1.78 billion, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $2.61 billion, or $0.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $1.82 billion or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 28.5% to $7.15 billion from $10.00 billion last year.

The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $1.82 Bln. vs. $2.72 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.42 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q2): $7.15 Bln vs. $10.00 Bln last year.

