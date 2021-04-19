The Coca-Cola Company Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) revealed earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $2.25 billion, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $2.78 billion, or $0.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.40 billion or $0.55 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $9.02 billion from $8.60 billion last year.

The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $2.40 Bln. vs. $2.21 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.55 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q1): $9.02 Bln vs. $8.60 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.