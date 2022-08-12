The Co-Founder of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH), James DeFranco, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that James DeFranco, the Co-Founder of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) recently shelled out US$80k to buy stock, at US$18.66 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

DISH Network Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Co-Founder James DeFranco was not their only acquisition of DISH Network shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$24m worth of shares at a price of US$20.63 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$19.37. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$24m for 1.26m shares. But insiders sold 500.00 shares worth US$22k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by DISH Network insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:DISH Insider Trading Volume August 12th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. DISH Network insiders own 15% of the company, currently worth about US$1.6b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At DISH Network Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about DISH Network. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of DISH Network.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

