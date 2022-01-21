The Co-Founder of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES), Michael Arougheti, Just Sold 25% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Michael Arougheti, the Co-Founder recently netted about US$15m selling shares at an average price of US$78.16. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 25%, which is notable but not too bad.

Ares Management Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Michael Arougheti was the biggest sale of Ares Management shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$74.12. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In total, Ares Management insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ARES Insider Trading Volume January 21st 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Ares Management insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$130m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ares Management Tell Us?

An insider sold Ares Management shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since Ares Management is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Ares Management. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Ares Management (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

