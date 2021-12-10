The Co-Founder & Chairman of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER), David Blundin, Just Bought 41% More Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Co-Founder & Chairman, David Blundin, recently bought a whopping US$2.1m worth of stock, at a price of US$13.91. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 41%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At EverQuote

Notably, that recent purchase by David Blundin is the biggest insider purchase of EverQuote shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$15.29. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 532.32k shares for US$7.9m. On the other hand they divested 42.71k shares, for US$1.8m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by EverQuote insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:EVER Insider Trading Volume December 10th 2021

Does EverQuote Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. EverQuote insiders own about US$26m worth of shares. That equates to 5.7% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The EverQuote Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in EverQuote shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing EverQuote. While conducting our analysis, we found that EverQuote has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

