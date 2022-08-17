The Co-Founder & CEO of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM), Ric Fulop, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Co-Founder & CEO, Ric Fulop, recently bought US$93k worth of stock, for US$3.09 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

In fact, the recent purchase by Co-Founder & CEO Ric Fulop was not their only acquisition of Desktop Metal shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$4.08 per share in a US$525k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$3.34. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Ric Fulop was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Ric Fulop bought 163.85k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$3.87. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:DM Insider Trading Volume August 17th 2022

Does Desktop Metal Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Desktop Metal insiders own 12% of the company, currently worth about US$129m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Desktop Metal insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Desktop Metal you should know about.

