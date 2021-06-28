The Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Share Price Has Gained 121%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) share price has soared 121% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. We note the stock price is up 5.7% in the last seven days.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Co-Diagnostics moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:CODX Earnings Per Share Growth June 28th 2021

We know that Co-Diagnostics has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Co-Diagnostics' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Co-Diagnostics shareholders are down 53% for the year, but the broader market is up 49%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 30% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Co-Diagnostics (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

