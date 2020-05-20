The Clorox Company Raises Dividend, Keeping 43-Year Streak Alive

Dividend Aristocrat The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) will remain a member of the exclusive dividend club, after voting to raise its dividend for the 43rd consecutive year. Shareholders as of July 29 will be paid a $1.11 quarterly dividend on Aug. 14. The payout is a 5% increase.

Clorox can make this decision comfortably, as many of its products remain in high demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And this high demand is on display in a new way today. The company is partnering with United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) to keep hub airports sanitized.

Image source: Getty Images.

Profitable and in demand

The Dividend Aristocrats are a select group of companies that have paid out quarterly dividends without fail, and have increased the payout every year for at least 25 years. Miss a payment or a raise, and you're out of the club. By raising its dividend, Clorox keeps its streak going.

The coronavirus creates strong demand for Clorox's consumer-staple products, and customers include everyone from individuals to airlines. United Airlines will use Clorox products to disinfect boarding gates and terminals initially just at the Chicago and Denver airports, before expanding at a later date. For United Airlines, it hopes partnering with a house-hold name cleaning product will boost customer confidence to resume flying.

Clorox's sales increased 15% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, as consumers gravitated toward disinfecting products. This led to an impressive 31% increase in quarterly net earnings per share.

10 stocks we like better than Clorox

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Clorox wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.