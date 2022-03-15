Markets

The climate revolution is underhyped

Contributor
Jennifer Saba Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Kleiner Perkins Chair John Doerr outlines in his new book a plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. As an early backer of Amazon and Alphabet, he also explains how saving the planet is a business opportunity akin to the internet in this episode of The Exchange podcast.

Listen to the podcast https://play.acast.com/s/226d4aea-cb06-4a2a-877f-8b3a037a61d9/62309af78fd9fd0013b7c350

Follow @jennifersaba https://twitter.com/jennifersaba on Twitter

(Editing by Pranav Kiran)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular