The climate revolution is underhyped

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Kleiner Perkins Chair John Doerr outlines in his new book a plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. As an early backer of Amazon and Alphabet, he also explains how saving the planet is a business opportunity akin to the internet in this episode of The Exchange podcast.

Listen to the podcast https://play.acast.com/s/226d4aea-cb06-4a2a-877f-8b3a037a61d9/62309af78fd9fd0013b7c350

Follow @jennifersaba https://twitter.com/jennifersaba on Twitter

(Editing by Pranav Kiran)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.