The CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Share Price Has Soared 770%, Delighting Many Shareholders

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 49% in the last quarter. But that isn't a problem when you consider how the share price has soared over the last year. In fact, it is up 770% in that time. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

CleanSpark isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

CleanSpark grew its revenue by 93% last year. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. But the share price seems headed to the moon, up 770% as previously highlighted. Even the most bullish shareholders might be thinking that the share price might drop back a bit, after a gain like that. So this looks like a great watchlist candidate for investors who look for high growth inflexion points.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:CLSK Earnings and Revenue Growth May 19th 2021

Take a more thorough look at CleanSpark's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that CleanSpark has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 770% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 8% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand CleanSpark better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for CleanSpark you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

