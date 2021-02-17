The CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Analyst Just Boosted Their Forecasts By A Massive Amount

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the covering analyst making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analyst modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from CleanSpark's single analyst is for revenues of US$49m in 2021, which would reflect a huge 337% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to turn into profits real soon, with the analyst forecasting US$0.13 in per-share earnings. Yet before this consensus update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$28m and losses of US$0.19 per share in 2021. So we can see that this has sparked a pretty clear upgrade to expectations, with higher revenues anticipated to lead to profit sooner than previously forecast.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analyst has increased their price target for CleanSpark 108% to US$50.00 on the back of these upgrades.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analyst is definitely expecting CleanSpark's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 3x growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 96% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 14% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that CleanSpark is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that there is now an expectation for CleanSpark to become profitable this year, compared to previous expectations of a loss. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at CleanSpark.

