The Clean Energy Leader at the Forefront of the Energy Transition

As we discuss in this week’s Hypergrowth Investing podcast, one of our favorite clean energy stocks, Fluence (FLNC), has been soaring lately! The company just reported quarterly numbers, and they are fantastic. Fluence is an obvious leader in its market, and we’re loving how this story is unfolding.

Like we’ve mentioned before, the world is facing an energy crisis here in 2022. We came to a fork in the road – go back in time and revert to more oil and gas production, or move forward and accelerate the clean energy transition. And governments around the world have chosen to embrace clean energy. Don’t fight that trend! This is a powerful secular megatrend that will remain robust for years to come.

We’re seeing more deployments of solar and hydrogen power, restarting of nuclear plants, investment into nuclear fusion – and battery energy storage is at the epicenter of it all. This industry is on fire. And as for Fluence, its only problem is supply – can it produce enough to meet demand? What a great problem to have.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

