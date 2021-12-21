The City Of Abilene And Taylor County To Build $2.4 Billion Data Center, Will Host Bitcoin Mining

The renewable energy powered, large-scale data center campus will host bitcoin mining.

Today, Texas’s City of Abilene and Taylor County announced a large-scale partnership with Houston-based infrastructure company, Lancium, to build a $2.4 billion data center campus, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

The data center campus, which will be powered by renewable energy, will host bitcoin mining and other energy-intensive applications. This project will begin at 200 megawatts of power, but has an expansion capacity of over 1 gigawatt.

“We are very proud to be part of the community and build one of our flagship Clean Campuses in Abilene,” said Michael McNamara, cofounder and CEO of Lancium. “We chose Abilene for our second Clean Campus because of its ideal location, proximity to abundant wind and solar generation, high-quality workforce and the opportunities to grow in the future. We want to thank the city, county and all of the members of the economic development team that worked together to help make this significant milestone possible.”

The construction of this new facility is set to break ground on about 800 acres of land in Abilene and Taylor County, starting in Q1, 2022. The data center is expected to bring in about $993.4 million in total economic impact to Abilene and Taylor County, according to the release.

“This project brings immense value to our community as it is truly shaping our future,” said Jack Rich, Development Corporation of Abilene board chair. “We are fortunate to have community resources that support the needs of companies like Lancium.”

