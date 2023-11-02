The Cigna Group Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Cigna Group (CI) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.4 billion, or $4.74 per share. This compares with $2.8 billion, or $8.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Cigna Group reported adjusted earnings of $2.011 billion or $6.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $49.048 billion from $45.281 billion last year.

The Cigna Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

