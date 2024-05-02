The Cigna Group Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Cigna Group (CI):

Earnings: -$0.3 billion in Q1 vs. $1.3 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.97 in Q1 vs. $4.24 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Cigna Group reported adjusted earnings of $1.875 billion or $6.47 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $6.22 per share Revenue: $57.255 billion in Q1 vs. $46.517 billion in the same period last year.

