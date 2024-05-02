The Cigna Group Q1 24 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - The Cigna Group (CI) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on May 2, 2024, to discuss Q1 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.thecignagroup.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial (888) 566-1889 (US) or (773) 799-3989 (International), Passcode: 2022024.

For a replay call, dial (800) 839-9317 (US) or (203) 369-3605 (International).

