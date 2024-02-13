News & Insights

The Cigna Group Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Carnival Corp

February 13, 2024 — 11:49 am EST

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) has taken over the #81 spot from Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of The Cigna Group versus Carnival Corp plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (CI plotted in blue; CCL plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CI vs. CCL:

CI,CCL Relative Performance Chart

CI is currently trading up about 0.3%, while CCL is off about 2.4% midday Tuesday.

