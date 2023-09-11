The Cigna Group (CI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $285.37, changing hands as high as $286.49 per share. The Cigna Group shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CI's low point in its 52 week range is $240.50 per share, with $340.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $286.28. The CI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

