The CIA & White House Are All-In on CRISPR and Gene Editing

A pivotal event just happened in the fourth industrial revolution as The CIA Just Invested in Woolly Mammoth Resurrection Technology and the White House issued an Executive Order, “to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques.” In-Q-Tel (The CIA registered nonprofit venture capital firm), invested in Colossal Biosciences, a Texas-based startup, for an undisclosed sum according to the Intercept’s article. Colossal plans to use genetic engineering to create an elephant-mammoth hybrid that can survive in the Siberian Arctic tundra, partly as a means to “enrich an ecosystem that has been steadily degrading without its presence.” The foundation of this process is a gene editing method called CRISPR, which is essentially a pair of genetic "scissors" that scientists can use to cut, paste and replace specific gene sequences into an organism's DNA. While being a relatively newer technology, there are several publicly tradeable companies utilizing the power of CRISPR gene editing, base editing, and prime editing in the Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (Nasdaq: XDNA).

Life Sciences Industrial Revolution

Throughout history, society has been transformed through the industrial revolutions. The previous industrial revolutions focused on the impact that technology had on our resources: agriculture, energy, metallurgy, textiles, chemicals, and transportation. What distinguishes this industrial revolution, from the previous, is that it will be predicated by the impact of technology on healthcare due to CRISPR and genomic editing. Two of the researchers behind CRISPR were awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in chemistry in an aptly titled press release, Genetic scissors: a tool for rewriting the code of life. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences stated, “Using these, researchers can change the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with extremely high precision. This technology has had a revolutionary impact on the life sciences, is contributing to new cancer therapies and may make the dream of curing inherited diseases come true.”

Source: U.S. Government Accountability Office - Science & Tech Spotlight: CRISPR Gene Editing

The White House and the CIA’s actions demonstrate how CRISPR has the potential to disrupt virtually every facet of our lives from curing genetic diseases and detecting or treating cancers and HIV to bioengineering new plants and crops to feed the world’s growing population.

In Japan, a new tomato using CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology, includes higher levels of an amino acid that is believed to aid relaxation and help lower blood pressure. The next five to ten years might deliver tremendous advances as CRISPR and gene editing reach a tipping point, where the preclinical work of the past decade is leveraged by a rapidly growing number of clinical trials. The XDNA ETF’s constituents are at the forefront of those clinical trials including the recent reporting from Investor’s Business Daily Crispr Stock Jumps After Unveiling Timeline For FDA Submission Of First-Ever CRISPR Drug, “Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) said Tuesday it will begin asking the Food and Drug Administration to approve what would be the first-ever gene-editing treatment to hit the market using the CRISPR technology from where it gets its company name.” Wired further reported on There’s New Proof Crispr Can Edit Genes Inside Human Bodies, “The diseases involve two different genes, and in both cases Crispr was able to safely and successfully edit them. ‘This shows us that we can have exactly the same kind of results in a totally different gene,’ says John Leonard, Intellia’s CEO.”

The life sciences revolution has grown out of the realm of rare diseases and into common ones when MIT Technology Review Edits to a cholesterol gene could stop the biggest killer on earth reported, “A volunteer in New Zealand has become the first person to undergo DNA editing in order to lower their blood cholesterol, a step that may foreshadow wide use of the technology to prevent heart attacks.”

The CIA and White House

The CIA investment and White House’s executive order are reminiscent of JFK’s Moonshot Speech where the moon was just the beginning of the technology investment by the government. The White House’s executive order stated, “We need to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology in the same way in which we write software and program computers.”

According to the In-Q-Tel Insights & Thought Leadership post How Can We Use Biology to Solve Global Issues?, “We now sit at a pivotal point in history, where transnational issues (pandemics, climate change, population growth, human migration) intersect with nation-to-nation competition that will increase the potential for global conflict in coming decades.”

Source: In-Q-Tel - How Can We Use Biology to Solve Global Issues?

Conclusion

Companies in the Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (Nasdaq: XDNA) provide access to the life science industrial as well as:

