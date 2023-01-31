The Chubb Corporation Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - The Chubb Corporation (CB) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.31 billion, or $3.13 per share. This compares with $2.14 billion, or $4.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Chubb Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.70 billion or $4.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Chubb Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.31 Bln. vs. $2.14 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.13 vs. $4.95 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.25

