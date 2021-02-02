The Chubb Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Chubb Corporation (CB) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $2.42 billion, or $5.34 per share. This compares with $1.17 billion, or $2.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Chubb Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.44 billion or $3.18 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Chubb Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.44 Bln. vs. $1.04 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.18 vs. $2.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.82

