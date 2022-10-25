The Chubb Corporation Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Chubb Corporation (CB) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $812 million, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $1.83 billion, or $4.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Chubb Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 billion or $3.17 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Chubb Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $812 Mln. vs. $1.83 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.94 vs. $4.18 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.51

