The Chubb Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Chubb Corporation (CB) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $1.09 billion, or $2.38 per share. This compares with $1.23 billion, or $2.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Chubb Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.24 billion or $2.70 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Chubb Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.24 Bln. vs. $1.12 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.70 vs. $2.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.61

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.