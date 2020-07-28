The Chubb Corporation Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Chubb Corporation (CB):

-Earnings: -$0.33 billion in Q2 vs. $1.15 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.73 in Q2 vs. $2.50 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Chubb Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$0.25 billion or -$0.56 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.66 per share

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.