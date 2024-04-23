The Chubb Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Chubb Corporation (CB) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.14 billion, or $5.23 per share. This compares with $1.89 billion, or $4.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Chubb Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.22 billion or $5.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Chubb Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $2.14 Bln. vs. $1.89 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.23 vs. $4.53 last year.

