The Chubb Corporation Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - The Chubb Corporation (CB) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.89 billion, or $4.53 per share. This compares with $1.95 billion, or $4.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Chubb Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.84 billion or $4.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Chubb Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.89 Bln. vs. $1.95 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.53 vs. $4.55 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.47

