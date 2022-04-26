The Chubb Corporation Bottom Line Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - The Chubb Corporation (CB) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.97 billion, or $4.59 per share. This compares with $2.30 billion, or $5.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The Chubb Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.97 Bln. vs. $2.30 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.59 vs. $5.07 last year.

