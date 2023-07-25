The Chubb Corporation Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - The Chubb Corporation (CB) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.79 billion, or $4.32 per share. This compares with $1.19 billion, or $2.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Chubb Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.04 billion or $4.92 per share for the period.

The Chubb Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.79 Bln. vs. $1.19 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.32 vs. $2.80 last year.

