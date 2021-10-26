The Chubb Corporation Announces Increase In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - The Chubb Corporation (CB) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.83 billion, or $4.18 per share. This compares with $1.19 billion, or $2.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Chubb Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.16 billion or $2.64 per share for the period.

The Chubb Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.16 Bln. vs. $0.91 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.64 vs. $2.00 last year.

