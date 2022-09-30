The CHIPS Act and the Reinvigoration of the American Economy, Security, and Manufacturing

By Maziar Adl, Co-founder and CTO of Gocious

The CHIPS and Science Act, recently signed by President Biden, marks a newfound emphasis and prioritization of domestic manufacturing. The bill aims to make historic investments into the manufacturing space, revitalizing a once-forgotten industry by strengthening domestic ties, bringing jobs back to the U.S., and boosting semiconductor research to solidify the U.S. as a leader in the vital technology’s production.

Semiconductor, or chip, technology is used for various industries. The chips mostly known to consumers are those found in cars, wireless technology, and computers. Despite the differing designs of each device, the chips themselves are produced to encompass a broad range of uses. However, in the last year, significant supply chain disruptions and shrinking production pools have made chips scarce. As a result, U.S. manufacturers had to outsource to foreign distributors.

This is where the CHIPS Act came in. The bill holds provisions that enable companies to invest in increased manufacturing, which supports legacy chip production. This signals a broad shift in a once siloed space - semiconductors have established themselves as a critical component of arising smart products and devices. Allowing the U.S. to regain control of that chip ensures a definitive boost to our economic and domestic wellbeing.

In terms of design, creation, and manufacturing, consumers have come to rely on semiconductor devices. At the same time, the technology powering these chips is secure. The margin for error with these devices is slim, as is worry of system disruptions or shortages. Though a promising attribute, the ubiquity of these devices, when left to third parties, can pose a threat to domestic security. By outsourcing chips, the U.S. is relying on foreign entities to produce and distribute the technology, and remains at the mercy of their design, function, and capabilities. Though countries engaging in healthy competition for the most enhanced product is not inherently unsafe, consistently outsourcing such critical components of our everyday products outsources power and oversight to those who may not otherwise be worthy of it.

Reinvigorating U.S. manufacturing efforts is, as mentioned, critical due to its ability to power everyday products and sensitivity to foreign production. The technology is so deeply ingrained in the average consumer’s day-to-day use that the reintroduction of its production on U.S. soil benefits consumers and manufacturers alike. Through the CHIPS Act, the federal government incentivizes manufacturers to produce semiconductors. It does so through both direct funding and tax incentives to either build new chip factories or invest in existing ones. The stipulation, however, lies in the fact that manufacturers will receive no additional funding if they produce the technology outside of the U.S. In addition, the government aims to increase funding into chip research in order to arm manufacturers with the needed functions and processes to produce chips at greater speeds and capabilities.

In the 1960’s - during the heyday of the global race to establish dominance as the top leader of science and technology - the U.S. heavily prioritized GDP spending on research and development. The CHIPS Acts marks a national effort to reinstate the urgency and priority of these endeavors. The investment in science and research is not just an investment in research and development, production of chips, or even private companies, but rather an investment in the education of those brought up in a world so heavily dependent upon technology. The bill’s stem provisions aim to educate K-12 students, whose early understanding of advanced technology paves the way for greater innovation. The bill additionally provides students of historically underserved and underrepresented communities access to education initiatives in the science and STEM fields. In the race to lead the world in wireless technology capabilities, for example, an educated and engaged population translates to a greater likelihood for future digital revolutions.

Following the implementation of the CHIPS Act, the U.S. will likely reap its benefits in waves. The first, an increased focus on domestic manufacturing, which in turn bolsters a healthy economy and creates thousands of manufacturing and factory jobs. The second, eased security pressures and measures, which places the power of digital security back in the hands of those whose businesses were born on American soil. Finally, the education opportunities in science and STEM for children and young adults, allowing infinite possibilities for American innovation. The CHIPS Act, though seemingly simple in its initiatives, fosters a reemerging sense of American exceptionalism - one which leaves no individual behind and pours much-needed care and funds into the betterment of our goods and our future.

About the author:

Maziar Adl is Co-founder and CTO of Gocious, a product planning software for manufacturers that empowers better product innovation for industries that include auto/mobility, industrial equipment, and high tech, where he oversees end to end design, implementation, and development of products. A strategic leader with a record for spearheading the successful design and rollout of medium to large scale technology roadmaps and transformation, Maziar has played a pivotal role in the creation of Gocious’ cloud-based product decision analytics platform since he co-founded the company in 2018. Throughout his career, Maziar has become renowned as an expert in improving long terms performance strategies of organizations and teams using better, accessible, and timely information and analytics.

