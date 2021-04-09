The China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Share Price Has Gained 184%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 22% in the last quarter. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. Like an eagle, the share price soared 184% in that time. So some might not be surprised to see the price retrace some. The real question is whether the business is trending in the right direction.

China Automotive Systems wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

China Automotive Systems actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 3.1%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 184%. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that China Automotive Systems has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 184% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 3% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with China Automotive Systems , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

