News & Insights

Markets
PLCE

The Children's Place: Mithaq Owns Approx. 54% Of Outstanding Shares, Triggers Change Of Control

February 15, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE) said, on February 14, it received correspondence from Mithaq Capital SPC notifying that they own approximately 54% of The Children's Place, Inc.'s outstanding shares of common stock. As a result, Mithaq has triggered a Change of Control thereby causing an Event of Default under the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement. The Children's Place said it is in talks with lenders to seek a waiver of the Event of Default.

Mithaq and its related parties plan to nominate 11 director candidates to stand for election to the Board. The Children's Place, Inc. plans to accept Mithaq's request to enter into discussions regarding the provision of financing to assist with the company's liquidity needs.

Shares of The Children's Place are up 22% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLCE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.