The Children's Place (PLCE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Children's Place (PLCE) closed at $50.18, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the children's clothing and accessories chain had lost 16.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Children's Place as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, The Children's Place is projected to report earnings of $1.95 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 40%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $406 million, down 6.77% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.73 per share and revenue of $1.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of -19.93% and +0.73%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Children's Place. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.14% lower. The Children's Place is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, The Children's Place is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.99, which means The Children's Place is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

