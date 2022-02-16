The Children's Place (PLCE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Children's Place (PLCE) closed the most recent trading day at $69.48, moving -1.52% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the children's clothing and accessories chain had gained 1.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.81%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.02%.

The Children's Place will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect The Children's Place to post earnings of $3.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 208.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $538.2 million, up 13.81% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Children's Place. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. The Children's Place is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, The Children's Place is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.49. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.17.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.