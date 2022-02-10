The Children's Place (PLCE) Stock Moves -0.9%: What You Should Know

The Children's Place (PLCE) closed the most recent trading day at $70.50, moving -0.9% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.81%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the children's clothing and accessories chain had lost 2.17% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.51% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.84% in that time.

The Children's Place will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, The Children's Place is projected to report earnings of $3.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 208.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $538.2 million, up 13.81% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Children's Place. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. The Children's Place is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, The Children's Place is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.54, which means The Children's Place is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.