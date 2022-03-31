The Children's Place (PLCE) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

The Children's Place (PLCE) closed at $49.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the children's clothing and accessories chain had lost 22.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.37%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Children's Place as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect The Children's Place to post earnings of $1.95 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 40%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $406 million, down 6.77% from the prior-year quarter.

PLCE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.73 per share and revenue of $1.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.93% and +0.73%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Children's Place. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.14% lower. The Children's Place is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, The Children's Place is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.17, so we one might conclude that The Children's Place is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PLCE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.