The Children's Place (PLCE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The Children's Place (PLCE) closed at $47.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.92% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.48% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the children's clothing and accessories chain had lost 6.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 8.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.81%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from The Children's Place as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect The Children's Place to post earnings of $1.66 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 48.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $406 million, down 6.77% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.39 per share and revenue of $1.93 billion, which would represent changes of -15% and +0.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for The Children's Place. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.1% higher. The Children's Place currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that The Children's Place has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.08 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.8, so we one might conclude that The Children's Place is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PLCE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.