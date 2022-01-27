The Children's Place (PLCE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

The Children's Place (PLCE) closed at $70.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.54% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the children's clothing and accessories chain had lost 12.71% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 12.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.87% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from The Children's Place as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect The Children's Place to post earnings of $3.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 208.91%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $538.2 million, up 13.81% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.50 per share and revenue of $1.95 billion, which would represent changes of +469.86% and +27.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Children's Place should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.31% higher. The Children's Place is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, The Children's Place is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.95, which means The Children's Place is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

