The Children's Place, Inc. Reported A Surprise Loss, And Analysts Have Updated Their Forecasts

Shareholders might have noticed that The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) filed its second-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.9% to US$47.31 in the past week. Things were not great overall, with a surprise (statutory) loss of US$1.01 per share on revenues of US$381m, even though the analysts had been expecting a profit. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:PLCE Earnings and Revenue Growth August 20th 2022

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from four analysts covering Children's Place is for revenues of US$1.72b in 2023, implying a noticeable 4.7% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to dive 26% to US$7.00 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.77b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.93 in 2023. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their sales forecasts and making a pretty serious reduction to earnings per share numbers.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 7.9% to US$58.40. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Children's Place, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$81.00 and the most bearish at US$36.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 1.5% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 9.2% decline in revenue until the end of 2023. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.6% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Children's Place to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Children's Place. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Children's Place. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Children's Place going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Children's Place (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

