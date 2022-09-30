The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Looks Inexpensive After Falling 27% But Perhaps Not Attractive Enough

The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) shareholders won't be pleased to see that the share price has had a very rough month, dropping 27% and undoing the prior period's positive performance. The recent drop completes a disastrous twelve months for shareholders, who are sitting on a 58% loss during that time.

After such a large drop in price, Children's Place's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 3.3x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 14x and even P/E's above 27x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Children's Place certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price. NasdaqGS:PLCE Price Based on Past Earnings September 30th 2022 If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Children's Place.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Children's Place's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 46%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 126% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 9.1% per year over the next three years. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 9.6% each year.

In light of this, it's understandable that Children's Place's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Key Takeaway

Shares in Children's Place have plummeted and its P/E is now low enough to touch the ground. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Children's Place maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Children's Place (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

