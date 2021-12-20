The Chief Technology Officer of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA), Keith Holliday, Just Sold 40% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Keith Holliday, the Chief Technology Officer recently netted about US$537k selling shares at an average price of US$89.57. That sale reduced their total holding by 40% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

STAAR Surgical Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP of Commercial Operations and Director of Markets - Europe & China, Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer, sold US$3.1m worth of shares at a price of US$158 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$91.85. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year STAAR Surgical insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:STAA Insider Trading Volume December 20th 2021

Does STAAR Surgical Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.7% of STAAR Surgical shares, worth about US$31m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At STAAR Surgical Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought STAAR Surgical stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that STAAR Surgical is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for STAAR Surgical you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

