The Chief Technology Officer of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB), Arthur Baker, Just Bought 94% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) should definitely note that the Chief Technology Officer, Arthur Baker, recently paid US$49.21 per share to buy US$492k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 94%.

Proto Labs Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Arthur Baker is the biggest insider purchase of Proto Labs shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$51.25. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Proto Labs insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Arthur Baker. We note that Arthur Baker was also the biggest seller.

In total, Proto Labs insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:PRLB Insider Trading Volume December 3rd 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Proto Labs Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Proto Labs insiders own about US$7.5m worth of shares (which is 0.6% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Proto Labs Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. We're not thrilled with the relatively low insider ownership and the longer term transaction history. But we like the recent purchasing. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Proto Labs. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Proto Labs you should know about.

But note: Proto Labs may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.