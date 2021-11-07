The Chief Technology and Operations Officer & Senior EVP of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), Paul Heller, Just Sold 40% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Paul Heller, the Chief Technology and Operations Officer & Senior EVP recently netted about US$2.7m selling shares at an average price of US$15.92. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 40%, which is notable but not too bad.

Huntington Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Paul Heller is the biggest insider sale of Huntington Bancshares shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$15.85. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In total, Huntington Bancshares insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:HBAN Insider Trading Volume November 7th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Huntington Bancshares insiders own 0.9% of the company, currently worth about US$199m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Huntington Bancshares Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Huntington Bancshares, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, Huntington Bancshares makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Huntington Bancshares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

