The Chief Risk Officer of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO), Howard Albert, Just Sold 27% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Howard Albert, the Chief Risk Officer recently netted about US$2.3m selling shares at an average price of US$46.16. That sale reduced their total holding by 27% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Assured Guaranty

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Deputy Chairman, Dominic Frederico, for US$5.2m worth of shares, at about US$44.50 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$46.58, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 7.5% of Dominic Frederico's stake.

In the last year Assured Guaranty insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AGO Insider Trading Volume May 19th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Assured Guaranty insiders own 5.2% of the company, currently worth about US$182m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Assured Guaranty Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Assured Guaranty stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Assured Guaranty is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Assured Guaranty has 3 warning signs (2 make us uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

