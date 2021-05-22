The Chief Marketing Officer of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL), C. Parker, Just Sold 32% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that C. Parker, the Chief Marketing Officer recently netted about US$1.0m selling shares at an average price of US$33.93. That sale reduced their total holding by 32% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Simply Good Foods

Notably, that recent sale by C. Parker is the biggest insider sale of Simply Good Foods shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$33.86. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:SMPL Insider Trading Volume May 22nd 2021

Insider Ownership of Simply Good Foods

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Simply Good Foods insiders own about US$68m worth of shares. That equates to 2.1% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Simply Good Foods Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Simply Good Foods stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since Simply Good Foods is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Simply Good Foods and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

