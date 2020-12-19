The Chief Legal Officer of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), Mark Brazeal, Just Sold 47% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Mark Brazeal, the Chief Legal Officer recently netted about US$1.7m selling shares at an average price of US$415. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 47%, which is notable but not too bad.

Broadcom Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President of Infrastructure Software Group, Thomas Krause, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$13m worth of shares at a price of US$318 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$435. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was 99% of Thomas Krause's holding.

In total, Broadcom insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:AVGO Insider Trading Volume December 19th 2020

Insider Ownership of Broadcom

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Broadcom insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$3.0b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Broadcom Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Broadcom, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Broadcom. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Broadcom (1 is a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

